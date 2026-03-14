Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Goes yard twice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
The center fielder took Mick Abel deep for a two-run shot in the first inning before clobbering a three-run homer off Zak Kent in the fifth. Varsho is batting .452 (14-for-31) this spring with eight extra-base hits, including three long balls, and an impressive 1:1 BB:K, giving an early sign that last year's career-high .548 SLG may not have been a smaller-sample fluke.
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