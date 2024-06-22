Varsho experienced back tightness late in Saturday's game against the Guardians and will be given the day off for Sunday's series finale, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Varsho grounded out in the ninth inning but never made it out of the batters box, immediately grabbing at his lower back after making contact. Though the injury doesn't seem of much concern, Varsho will be held out of Sunday's contest. Varsho went 0-for-4 with a strikeout during Saturday's 6-3 loss.
