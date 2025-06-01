The Blue Jays placed Varsho on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left hamstring strain.
Toronto initially attributed Varsho's early departure from Saturday's 8-7 win over the Athletics to hamstring discomfort, but follow-up testing confirmed that the outfielder had suffered a strain. The severity of the strain isn't known, but even if it's of the mild variety, Varsho may not be ready to immediately return from the IL when first eligible June 11. Myles Straw will get the starting nod in center field in Sunday's series finale, but Nathan Lukes, Alan Roden and George Springer could also get reps at the position while Varsho is on the shelf.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Diagnosed with hamstring injury•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Exits game due to leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Launches eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Day off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Belts grand slam in easy win•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Big jump in exit velocity•