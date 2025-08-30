Varsho was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers after taking a pitch off his right hand, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Varsho had gone 0-for-2 with a strikeout before being plunked by a 97-mph sinker in the seventh inning. He was immediately lifted for a pinch runner, and the Blue Jays will now bring him in for examination to determine whether he suffered any structural damage. He can be considered day-to-day for the time being.