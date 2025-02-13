Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Varsho (shoulder) has been able to resume hitting and throwing from 90 feet, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While Varsho is coming along as expected in his recovery from shoulder surgery, Schneider noted that the Blue Jays are still anticipating that the 28-year-old will miss time to begin the season. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Schneider mentioned Joey Loperfido, Nathan Lukes, Jonatan Clase and George Springer as candidates to see reps in center field until Varsho is ready to make his season debut.