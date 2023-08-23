Varsho went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a steal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Baltimore.

Varsho put the Blue Jays ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer off Grayson Rodriguez in the second inning, his 16th of the year and third in his last seven games. Over that span, Varsho's gone 9-for-23 (.391) with a 1.370 OPS, boosting his slash line to .224/.288/.388 with 52 runs scored, 47 RBI and 15 stolen bases across 463 plate appearances this season.