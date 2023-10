Varsho went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

Varsho launched a leadoff homer in his first at-bat to give the Blue Jays their first run of the game and later added a two-run single to put Toronto on top 3-2. The left fielder has now homered in two of his last three games and four of his last 10, tallying eight RBI over that latter stretch. He's also recorded two hits in three of his last seven games.