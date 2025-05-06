Now Playing

Varsho (back) will start in center field and bat sixth against the Angels on Tuesday.

Varsho was a late scratch from the lineup Sunday due to back tightness, but a couple of days off has him ready to return to the starting nine Tuesday. Since returning from the injured list, the 28-year-old has gone 3-for-14 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored across five games.

