Varsho went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Blue Jays' 7-4 loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Varsho put the Blue Jays on the board early with a two-run homer off Joe Ryan in the first inning, and those were Toronto's only runs until the ninth. Varsho has gone long in back-to-back games and is slashing .213/.302/.404 with one steal and five RBI to open the 2026 regular season.