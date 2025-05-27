Varsho went 3-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The center fielder took Jacob deGrom deep in the first inning, hooking a slider down the right-field line for his eighth homer in just 20 games. Varsho's power display since recovering from shoulder surgery and making a belated season debut in late April has been impressive, but it comes with a .218 batting average, .238 OBP and what would be a career-worst 31.0 percent strikeout rate.