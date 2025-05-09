Varsho went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Angels.

The center fielder crushed a Connor Brogdon changeup down the right-field line for a solo shot in the eighth inning, giving Varsho his third homer in seven games since making a delayed season debut after completing his recovery from shoulder surgery. He's batting .273 (6-for-22) with one steal, four runs and six RBI. and while Jays manager John Schneider has eased him back into the lineup -- Varsho has yet to start back-to-back games in May -- the Gold Glover appears ready to handle a full workload.