Varsho went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old outfielder spent the offseason working to level out his swing and get away from the power-oriented approach he used in 2023, and so far this spring the change has yielded good results. Through 10 Grapefruit League contests, Varsho is batting .364 (8-for-22) with two doubles, two steals and a 6:1 BB:K. He's never hit above .246 in a big-league season, but a focus on making better contact could lead to a career-best performance in that category while still producing double-digit homers and steals.