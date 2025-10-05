Varsho went 4-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Varsho was unstoppable in Game 2, knocking doubles in the second and third frames before launching a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. He later added a solo home run in the sixth inning, which was his final hit of the day. Varsho has come out of the gates red-hot in the postseason, going 6-for-8 with two home runs, four RBI and six runs scored over the first two games of the ALDS.