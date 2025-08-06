Varsho went 3-for-5 with a double, two homers and six RBI in Tuesday's victory over Colorado.

Varsho built on his four-RBI effort Monday with a massive six-RBI showing Tuesday, fueled by two home runs. Injuries -- most recently a hamstring strain -- have disrupted his 2025 campaign, but when healthy, the center fielder has flashed serious power, posting a .534 slugging percentage across 27 games. If he can use this explosive series in Colorado as a springboard, it would be a huge boost for a Toronto team that's quickly emerging as a legitimate contender.