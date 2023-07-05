Varsho is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.
White Sox starter Lance Lynn has been crushed by left-handed batters this season, but Varsho will get a day off, anyway, as he enters play Wednesday in a 5-for-35 slump. Whit Merrifield will play left field and Cavan Biggio will be at second base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Swats 12th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Three hits, two doubles in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Picks up ninth steal•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Getting day off•