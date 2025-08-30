Varsho (hand) isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus Milwaukee but could be available as a defensive replacement or pinch hitter, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Varsho had to make an early exit from Friday's contest after being hit by a pitch on his right hand. X-rays returned negative, and manager John Schneider shared Saturday morning that Varsho is doing well but is dealing with some pain and swelling. The team intends to test Varsho out pre-game to see if he could be available as a late-inning option, while Myles Straw is starting in center field in his stead Saturday.