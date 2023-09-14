Varsho isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Thursday against Texas, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Varsho will get a breather Thursday after going 0-for-7 across his last three games. Whit Merrifield will start in left field and bat seventh while Varsho rests.
