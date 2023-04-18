Varsho isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Tuesday's game against Houston, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After making seven consecutive starts for Toronto, Varsho will now enjoy his second day off in three days. Whit Merrifield will take over for Varsho in left field, allowing Santiago Espinal to start at second base and bat ninth.
