Varsho went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning win over the A's.
The 27-year-old outfielder has stolen bags in back-to-back games, giving him seven steals on the year. Varsho keeps finding ways to be productive, and through nine games in June he's batting .296 (8-for-27) with three doubles, two triples and six runs scored.
