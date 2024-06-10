Varsho went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning win over the A's.

The 27-year-old outfielder has stolen bags in back-to-back games, giving him seven steals on the year. Varsho keeps finding ways to be productive, and through nine games in June he's batting .296 (8-for-27) with three doubles, two triples and six runs scored.