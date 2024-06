Varsho went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

He was also caught stealing for the first time in six attempts, but overall it was a strong performance from Varsho, who got the start in center field and hit eighth. The 27-year-old has had trouble building momentum at the plate -- he hasn't hit safely in three straight games since early May -- and on the season he's slashing .213/.301/.454 with 10 homers, 30 RBI and 33 runs in 54 contests.