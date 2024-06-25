Varsho (back) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Varsho will miss the starting nine for the third straight game after tweaking his back Saturday. Kevin Kiermaier will make another start in center field and bat ninth Tuesday.
