Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees.
Varsho will grab a bit of rest after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday in New York. Whit Merrifield, Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer are starting across the outfield for the Blue Jays in Thursday's series finale.
