Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Varsho (hamstring) will move his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Buffalo by Friday and is expected to remain with the affiliate through the weekend, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

If all goes well for Varsho during his time with Buffalo, he should be cleared to return from the 10-day injured list during the Blue Jays' series in Baltimore that begins Monday. Varsho has played in four rehab games so far, slugging home runs in both of his last two contests with Single-A Dunedin. He's been sidelined since early June with a strained left hamstring.