Varsho went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
The center fielder slapped a Tanner Houck sinker up in the zone over the fence in the left-field corner to get the Blue Jays on the board in the seventh inning. Varsho has already gone yard twice in three games since coming off the IL, while collecting three total hits and three walks.
