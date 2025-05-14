Varsho went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Varsho had a solo home run in the fourth and then a three-run blast in the eighth to put the Blue Jays ahead 7-6. Both long balls had an exit velocity over 113 MPH, which were the hardest hit balls in Varsho's career. He now has five home runs and 11 RBI in 10 games since his season debut April 29 and six of his eight hits on the season so far have gone for extra bases.