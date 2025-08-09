Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Racks up three hits
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 3-for-4 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Varsho has swung a hot bat during the Blue Jays' road trip, going 8-for-14 with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last three games. While most of his recent damage has come against the Rockies, it's encouraging to see the outfielder find some momentum at the plate. He's batting .241 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 17 runs scored and one stolen base through 121 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Monstrous offensive performance•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Racks up four RBI against Rockies•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Activated from IL•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Could be activated over weekend•