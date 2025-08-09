Varsho went 3-for-4 in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Varsho has swung a hot bat during the Blue Jays' road trip, going 8-for-14 with three home runs and 10 RBI over his last three games. While most of his recent damage has come against the Rockies, it's encouraging to see the outfielder find some momentum at the plate. He's batting .241 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 17 runs scored and one stolen base through 121 plate appearances this season.