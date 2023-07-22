Varsho went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Varsho has not logged a multi-hit effort since June 17, going just 12-for-76 (.158) over his last 25 contests. The 27-year-old has at least picked up two steals in that span, but it's tough to make much of an impact without getting on base more. He's at a .214/.276/.360 slash line with 12 home runs, 12 steals, 31 RBI, 39 runs scored and 13 doubles through 96 contests. With the way he's hitting lately, he's not offering much fantasy appeal even in formats where he still has catcher eligibility.