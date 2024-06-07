Share Video

Varsho isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday against the Athletics.

Left-hander Hogan Harris will start on the bump for Oakland, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will watch the beginning of Friday's game from the dugout. Davis Schneider will fill the opening in left field, moving Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second base while Ernie Clement starts at the hot corner.

