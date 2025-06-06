Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Resumes baseball activities
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (hamstring) is hitting in the batting cages and playing catch, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reported Friday.
Varsho suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain Saturday and was given a week-to-week recovery timeline. While it's encouraging to see he's begun baseball activities, Varsho hasn't been cleared to run quite yet.
