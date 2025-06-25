Varsho (hamstring) resumed running in the outfield Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho experienced a setback while running the bases Monday. An MRI showed some scar tissue irritation but did not reveal any structural issues, so the hope is that the outfielder will be cleared to run the bases again soon. Varsho had been nearing a rehab assignment before the setback, so he should be ready to play in rehab games soon if all goes well.