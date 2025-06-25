Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Resumes running after setback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (hamstring) resumed running in the outfield Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Varsho experienced a setback while running the bases Monday. An MRI showed some scar tissue irritation but did not reveal any structural issues, so the hope is that the outfielder will be cleared to run the bases again soon. Varsho had been nearing a rehab assignment before the setback, so he should be ready to play in rehab games soon if all goes well.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Experiences setback•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Rehab assignment pending•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Recovering from Grade 1 strain•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Heads to IL with hamstring strain•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Diagnosed with hamstring injury•