Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Rolling in power department
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs.
Varsho clubbed his 12th big fly through just 120 at-bats for the year, as he's been a force in the power department when healthy in 2025. While the outfielder is batting just .242 this season, he's slugging .608 and has driven in 31 runs over only 32 outings. As long as Varsho sticks in the heart of Toronto's order, he's certainly worth a look for rosters in need of pop in deeper fantasy settings.
