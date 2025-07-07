Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Runs bases Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (hamstring) ran the bases Monday and will do so again Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Varsho should be cleared to begin a rehab assignment after that, although the Blue Jays have not yet confirmed as much. The outfielder had a setback with his left hamstring in late June, but he has progressed well since then and could be back at the start of the second half, or shortly after.
