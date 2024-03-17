Varsho went 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and three stolen bases in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 27-year-old left fielder is now a perfect 6-for-6 on the basepaths this spring while batting .400 (12-for-30) with three doubles and an outstanding 8:2 BB:K. Varsho worked on his swing over the winter to try and emphasize line drives instead of selling out for power, and the results in camp suggest the approach is working. If he can produce more hits and get on base more often, Varsho could top the career-high 16 stolen bases he's recorded each of the last two seasons.