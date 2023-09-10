Varsho is absent from the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Varsho contributed a double and a run scored to the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over Kansas City on Saturday, but he'll take a seat in Sunday's series finale as left-hander Cole Ragans toes the slab. Whit Merrifield is in left field, Kevin Kiermaier is in center field and George Springer is in right.
