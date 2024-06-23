Varsho (back) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians.
Varsho will be given the day off Sunday after experiencing lower left back tightness on his swing in the ninth inning in Saturday's loss, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. The good news for Varsho is his injury is believed to be short-term, and the 27-year-old is expected to avoid a stint on the IL. Kevin Kiermaier will start in center field Sunday and bat ninth against Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie.
