Varsho is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.
With left-hander Logan Allen on the mound for Cleveland, the lefty-swinging Varsho will take a seat, as Myles Straw gets the start in center field and will bat eighth. In three games since returning from the IL to make his season debut, Varsho is slashing .300/.462/.900 with two home runs, three RBI, two runs scored and three walks across 13 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Pokes second homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Launches first homer in second game•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: On cusp of activation•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Activation decision looming•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Moving rehab to Triple-A•