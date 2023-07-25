Varsho isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
With left-hander Julio Urias set to start on the bump for Los Angeles, the lefty-hitting Varsho will remain in Toronto's dugout to begin the game. Whit Merrifield will take over in left field while Santiago Espinal starts at second and bats seventh.
