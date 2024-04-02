Varsho isn't in Toronto's lineup for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Southpaw Framber Valdez will take the mound for Houston to begin Tuesday's contest, meaning the left-handed bat of Varsho will start the game on the bench. Davis Schneider will fill the void in left field and bat fifth.
