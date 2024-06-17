Varsho went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's win versus Cleveland.

Varsho took Nick Sandlin deep in the fifth inning to record the third grand slam of his career. Varsho has enjoyed a nice start to the month of June, batting .277 with eight extra-base hits and two steals. On the season, the versatile 27-year-old is batting .220 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 67 games.