Varsho went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Tigers.
The center fielder got the Blue Jays on the board in the sixth inning by swatting a Jack Flaherty fastball over the fence in left-center field, but the home team was already in a 4-0 hole at that point. Varsho has been supplying big-time power since making his belated season debut in late April, slashing .227/.265/.659 with six homers and 13 RBI in only 12 games.
