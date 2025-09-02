Varsho went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Reds.

The center fielder took Reds closer Emilio Pagan deep in the ninth inning, capping a three-run rally that gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead, but the Toronto bullpen immediately handed it right back to Cincy in the bottom of the frame. Varsho was out of the lineup for a couple games due to a bruised hand, but Monday's long ball was a strong sign that he's fully healthy. Over the course of an injury-plagued season, Varsho has 16 homers and a career-best .866 OPS in just 49 games.