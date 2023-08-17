Varsho went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Phillies.
He gave the Jays an early 2-1 lead in the second inning by taking Aaron Nola deep, but it was the only extra-base hit Philly pitching gave up all night. Varsho's had a tough first campaign with Toronto, but he could be turning things around for the stretch run. Over his last 12 games, the 27-year-old outfielder is batting .278 (10-for-36) with three of his 15 homers on the year and 10 of his 44 RBI.
