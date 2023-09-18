Varsho went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

His fifth-inning shot off Nick Pivetta snapped a 23-game homer drought for Varsho, who slashed a feeble .185/.274/.262 over that stretch with zero steals, five RBI and seven runs. It's been a tough first season in Toronto for the 27-year-old, but despite a .663 OPS that's well below the level he's established in Arizona, he's still produced his second straight 15-15 campaign with 17 home runs and 15 stolen bases in 148 games.