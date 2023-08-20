Varsho went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Reds.
Varsho contributed in myriad ways, reaching on a bunt single in the second inning, ripping an RBI base hit in the fourth and adding a ninth-inning stolen base after drawing a walk. The 27-year-old outfielder has now hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-19 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base during that stretch.
