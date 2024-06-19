Varsho went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Getting the start in center field and hitting cleanup, Varsho pilfered his third bag in the last 10 games and his eighth of the season in nine attempts. The 27-year-old sports a lopsided .216/.296/.446 slash line on the season with 11 homers, 35 RBI and 40 runs in 69 contests, but his .742 OPS still provides a significant improvement on the Blue Jays' other option in center field, Kevin Kiermaier (.545 OPS).