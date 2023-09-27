Varsho is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Yankees.
Whit Merrifield, Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer will start across the outfield. Varsho has put up 18 homers and 16 steals in 154 games this season with Toronto, but he holds an underwhelming .220/.285/.382 overall batting line.
