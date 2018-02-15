Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Will be eased into spring camp

Travis will take it easy at the beginning of spring camp after undergoing knee surgery last June, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

According to manager John Gibbons, Travis has been moving around pretty well but the team will still elect to ease him into spring training rather than cause any sort of setback. Gibbons also stated that the club will "keep an eye on him" and could potentially "get him on a program where he plays X number of days per week just to get him rested" once the regular season begins. Due to his injury history, it would be best to monitor Travis throughout the spring.