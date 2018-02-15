Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Will be eased into spring camp
Travis will take it easy at the beginning of spring camp after undergoing knee surgery last June, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
According to manager John Gibbons, Travis has been moving around pretty well but the team will still elect to ease him into spring training rather than cause any sort of setback. Gibbons also stated that the club will "keep an eye on him" and could potentially "get him on a program where he plays X number of days per week just to get him rested" once the regular season begins. Due to his injury history, it would be best to monitor Travis throughout the spring.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Continues to rehab knee•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Avoids arbitration•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: To be ready for spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Off disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not expected to return in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...