Clement went 2-for-3 with a two-run double, two runs scored and a steal during the Blue Jays' 5-1 win over the Rays on Saturday.

Clement got the Blue Jays on the board early with a two-run double off Joe Boyle in the second inning before crossing home plate one batter later. Clement got on base for a second time in the fifth, and after successfully stealing second base, he was brought home on a Nathan Lukes single to give Toronto a 4-0 lead. Since Sept. 1, Clement has slashed .286/.321/.416 with two steals, 14 runs, 10 doubles and nine RBI across 82 plate appearances.