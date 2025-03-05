Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Clement (mouth) could be back in the lineup Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Clement had to leave Monday's game against the Tigers after being hit in the face by a pitch, but he managed to escape with just a lip laceration and contusion and is feeling much better. He's expected to serve as Toronto's primary third baseman in 2025.
