Clement went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win against the Orioles.

Clement knocked a two-run double in the fourth inning and later added an RBI single in the seventh. It was his second straight game with multiple hits and the third time in his last five appearances. Clement improved his season slash line to .279/.314/.400 with 41 extra-base hits over 542 plate appearances.